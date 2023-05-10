Manuela Longoria Walker
CUERO — Manuela “Mela” Longoria Walker entered into rest on April 30, 2023 at the age of 78. She was born November 8, 1944 in Corpus Christi, TX to the late Pedro Cavazos Longoria and Nicolasa Olivio Longoria.
Manuela attended high school in Corpus Christi and college at Del Mar College. She worked for NCR for 25 years where she traveled across the U.S. and abroad. After she retired, she built, owned, and operated a bed and breakfast at Ridge View Ranch in Cuero, Texas for many years.
Manuela was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters, and taught CCD classes in Cuero. She was also a registered member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and taught CCD classes in Yoakum. She was a consecrated member of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament Associates. She completed the Formation program followed by Consecration in 2017. She completed the Diocese of Victoria Pastoral Institute Extended Program in 2013 and received her 3-year certificate in 2014.
Manuela volunteered at the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center, at church festivals, Thanksgiving Community dinners, at the Yoakum Heritage Museum, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and lecturer for the Nursing Home masses.
Manuela is survived by her son James Robert Walker, II; her grandchildren William Walker, Lillian Walker, and Katherine Walker; her siblings Raymond Longoria, Sandy Stevens, Sylvia Nethers, and Patricia Webb.
In addition to her parents, Manuela is preceded in death by her siblings Margaret Trevino, Richard Longoria, and Nicholas Longoria.
A visitation with rosary will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with rosary to begin at 9:30 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Father Jacob Mendoza, officiating, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Cuero, TX. Entombment will be at Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Victoria, TX. A reception will be held afterwards at St. Michael parish hall in Cuero.
To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.