Manuela Robles
VICTORIA — Manuela Robles (nee Cervantez), 86, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Victoria. She was born October 1, 1934 in Victoria to the late Adela Valdez and Leonardo Cervantez.
She was a lifetime member of the Jerusalem Pentecostal church. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her children and who’s prayers have always helped them through difficult times. Her most well know admonishment to her kids was always, “Go to church”.
She was fondly known to her grandchildren and great grandchildren as “Grandma Tamales” because of her well known reputation all over Victoria as a great tamale maker.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann Rendon (Roger) of Victoria, Diana Mercado (Roland) of Victoria, Irene Salazar (Ray), of Inez, Olivia R. Johns (Chuck) of Atoka, TN, Olga R. Ramirez (Jerry) of Victoria, Elsa Clennell of McKinney, Belinda Phillips (Chris) of Palacios; sons Robert Robles of San Antonio, Victor Robles (Mary Helen) of Victoria, twenty-seven grandchildren, forty-three great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert L. Robles; son, Frank Valdez; brothers Leonardo Cervantes, Perfecto Cervantez, and Jose Cervantez.
Visitation will begin Friday, January 8, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Burial will be at La Bahia Cemetery in Goliad.
Honorary Pallbearer; Angela Shaw. Pallbearers Sammy Shaw, Santos Villarreal Jr., Chris Phillips, Chuck Johns, Ramiro Garza Jr., Jalen Spicer
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s funeral home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
