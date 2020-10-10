Manuella “Pearlie” Firova
REFUGIO — Manuella P. “Pearlie” Firova,76, passed away October 7,2020. She was born on August 1, 1944 in Goliad, Tx. She is preceded in death by her parents Guadalupe Sr. and Juanita Navarro Garcia; husband Ricardo “Hito” R. Firova, Sr.; son Alfred Firova, Sr.; brothers Guadalupe Garcia, Laugriano “LG” Garcia, Bobby Garcia, Sr.; sisters Inez Contreras and Criselda Rodriguez. Survivors include a son Gilbert Ray (Melanie) Guerrero; daughters Gloria Sosa of Goliad, Dolores Trevino of Devine, Anna (John) Buesing of Victoria; step-children Ida Cisneros and Ricky Firova of Refugio; sister Palmira Garcia of Baycliff; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A Rosary was held Friday, October 9,2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be Saturday, October 10,2020 Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334

