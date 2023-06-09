Marceline “Marcy” Newman
INEZ — Marceline “Marcy” Sullivan Newman, 67, of Inez, TX, passed away June 4, 2023, surrounded by her family. Marcy was born March 6, 1956, in San Benito, TX, to Bobbie Hare Sullivan Wilkerson and the late Guinn Binford Sullivan, Sr.
Marcy loved spending time outdoors, especially horseback riding and riding motorcycles in the hills of Amarillo. She enjoyed dancing and especially waltzing with her daddy. She adored her grandchildren and spending time with them. She also enjoyed coloring on her iPad. She and Colton, her grandson, lovingly called each other “Darlin’”.
Marcy received her LVN degree from Lamar Salter-Technology Community College in Leesville, Louisiana. She received her RN degree at The Victoria College. She continued her education, receiving her Bachelors in Nursing. Marcy worked as the Director of Nursing at Linwood/Texan Nursing and Rehab for many years before retiring.
Marcy is survived by her husband, Billy Newman; mother, Bobbie Hare Sullivan Wilkerson; sons Eric Harvey (Melissa) of Inez, TX, and Jeff Prukop of Inez, TX; sisters Michelle Spence (Ronnie) of Victoria, TX, and Brenda Dorsey of Huntington, TX; brothers John L Sullivan (Lisa) of Victoria, TX and David Sullivan (Peggy) of Wimberly, TX; grandson Colton Harvey; granddaughters Kameron Borgfeld and Kyra Prukop; stepson Courtney Newman; stepdaughters Roxanne Davila and Jackie Langston; and grandchildren Carter Newman, Lena Newman, Kyle Davila, Evan Davila, Mason Langston, Madalyn Langston and Alex Langston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Guinn Sullivan, Sr; stepfather, Thomas J. Wilkerson, Sr; brothers Guinn Binford “Butch” Sullivan Jr., Daniel Sullivan and stepbrothers David Wilkerson and Thomas Wilkerson Jr.
Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 4-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services are Monday, June 12, 2023, at 1PM at Branded Cowboy Church, with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mason Langston, Matthew Galvan, Mark Galvan, Derek Sullivan, Josh Teinert, and Michael “Bubba” Smith.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Natalie Teinert, Dewayne Stanley, Jimmy Nix, Rhonda Kay Nix, and Marcy’s grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Branded Cowboy Church Building Fund or donor’s choice.
