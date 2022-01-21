Marcelino “Marcus” Espindola III
VICTORIA — Marcelino “Marcus” Espindola III, age 66 of Victoria passed away peacefully Monday, January 17, 2022. He was born February 14, 1955, in Harlingen to the late Marcelino Espindola Jr. and Cecilia Rosas Espindola.
Marcus was a Construction Foreman and retired at age 62.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, bowling, and trips to the casinos. Since retirement he enjoyed getting together with friends to play cards.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Rita Espindola; daughter, Little Rita Espindola; son, Mark (Melissa) Espindola; sisters, Janie (Robert) Garcia, Connie (Gabriel) Alvarado, Margie (Margarito) Martinez, Irma Santa Maria, and Gloria Espindola; brothers, Victor (Donna) Espindola, Robert (Cathy) Espindola and David (Stella) Espindola.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tristan Espindola, Marleigh Espindola and Madyn Espindola.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Esther Magana and brother, Rene Espindola.
Visitation will begin Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 5 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria.
Honorary Pallbearers : Victor Espindola, David Espindola, Robert Espindola, Daniel Hernandez, Mike Tristan, Jesse Tristan, and Ruben Perez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.