MARCELO PENA, JR. VICTORIA - Marcelo Pena Jr., 62, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Marcelo was born December 9, 1957 in Victoria to Esperanza Cavazos Pena and the late Marcelo A. Pena. Marcelo proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He retired from the U.S. Post Office after 41 years of service. Marcelo is survived by his wife, Delma Pena; daughters, Yvette Pena (Cody) and Brittney Hernandez (Eli); mother, Esperanza Cavazos Pena; sister, Rosemary Robles; brothers, Robert Pena, Albert Pena, and Richard Pena; and grandchildren, Gavin, Xavier, Aleynna and Zalynn. Marcelo was preceded in death by his father, Marcelo A. Pena. A visitation for Marcelo will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A Private Funeral Service and Burial will be held by the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at rosewoodfuneralchapel.com

