REFUGIO — Marci Lynn Moore Coker, 53, died on March 17th, 2021. She was born to Winston and Judy Cooksey Moore on June 16th, 1967, in Sinton, Texas. She graduated Refugio High School and University of Houston. Marci taught school for 20 years in San Antonio, Refugio, and Montgomery, where she was awarded Teacher of the Year. She was an excellent cook, always bringing food and candies to family and friends. She loved her family, and her faith was strong. She impacted many high school students over the years. She is survived by her parents; fiancé and devoted friend, Clark Dugger of Conroe; her daughter, Megan Coker of Portland; her son, Josh Coker of Roswell, Georgia; sister, Amy Szemkus of Austin; brother, Mark Moore of Refugio, and twelve nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, March 22nd, 6-8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home. Services will be Tuesday, March 23rd, 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Nixon City Cemetery in Nixon, Texas at 3:00 P.M. Memorials can be made to the Lupas Foundation of America, Texas Gulf Coast Chapter, 2503 Robin Hood Street, Suite 275; Houston , Texas 77005

