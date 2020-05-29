MARCIA GARDNER EDNA - Marcia Gardner, 66, passed away on May 19, 2020. Graveside services will be 11 am Sat., May 30, 2020 at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821

