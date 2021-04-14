Marcolfa Rendon
Hernandez
VICTORIA — Marcolfa Rendon Hernandez, 95, a native Texan and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, gained her angel wings Sunday, April 11th, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Thursday, April 15th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria, the rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00AM Friday, April 16th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 402 S. Main St. in Victoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Sam Aguirre, Christopher Chavez, Michael Paul Martinez, Mark Chavez, Steven Trevino, and Jacob Trevino. Honorary Pallbearers are Nicolas Cantu, Eric Sifuentes, Marcus Martinez, John N. Gonzalez, and Jose Martinez.
Marcolfa was born August 15, 1925 in Kingsville, Texas to the late Raymond and Otilia Rendon. Marcolfa married her love, Raul Hernandez, June 13, 1944 in Victoria. She was a devote catholic and faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Marcolfa prayed for her family and friends daily. She enjoyed being outside and loved her flower gardens and mowing her yard. Marcolfa was known for her quick whit, her wonderful sense of humor and her fiesty outlook on life. She raised her daughters to be able to speak their mind, work hard and to stand on their own. Marcolfa was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Otilia Rendon; her infant son, John Raul Hernandez; her loving husband of 53 years, Raul Hernandez; her daughters, Mary Ofelia Chacon and Avelina Trevino; her 7 brothers and sisters; and her grandson, Jimmy David Chacon.
Marcolfa leaves behind her 6 loving daughters, Amelia Amaro and her husband, Richard, Olga Gonzalez and her husband, Guadalupe, Odelia Gonzalez and her husband, John, Dora Chavez and her husband, Cleo, Evie Trevino and her husband, Lawrence and Linda Cantu and her husband, Clem; 19 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Memory donations in Marcolfa’s memory may be made to American Heart Association.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
