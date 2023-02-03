Marcus Garza
VICTORIA — Marcus “Mark”, age 59, passed away on January 27th, 2022 in Victoria, Texas after a brief illness. He was born on February 5th, 1963 in Baltimore, Maryland to Maria Palmira Urbano and Joe R. Garza. Mark was a very skilled and talented master Carpenter, specializing in cabinetry. Moreover, he could fix just about anything. He was known for his honesty and his excellent work. He had a wicked sense of humor, loving to make others laugh. He will be dearly missed; life will be dimmer for all those that knew and loved him. His great passion was rescuing animals. He had several dogs, whom he adored: Sweetie, Duke, Leo, Que, and Deuce. He also loved to fish and sometimes would sneak out at night to fish in Indianola. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe R. Garza. He is survived by his daughter Alyssa Hickman and son-in-law, Trenton Hickman; two grandsons, Leland Espinoza and Aceson Hickman; mother, Maria Palmira Urbano; sisters, Velma Urbano Garza and Elise (David) Guerrero, and his brother, Joseph Garza. Aunts and Uncles, Bobby and Adela Alvarado, Paul and Minnie Urbano, and Lois Garza. Funeral service will be as follows: Viewing starts at 5pm; rosary 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home on 2/6/23. Viewing continues 2/7/2023 at 8am at Our Lady of Sorrows. Funeral mass will be at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrow Catholic Church, proceed by the funeral at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers are Joseph P. Garza, Roland Alvarado, David Guerrero, Vincent Postel, Trenton Hickman, and Rory Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers are Paul Urbano , Bobby Alvarado, Steve Perez, Edward Rendon, and David Vasquez.
