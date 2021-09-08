Marcus Rocha Sr.
VICTORIA — Marcus Rocha S, 41 passed away on 8/25/2021 in Victoria. He was born on 5/23/1980 in Synder Tx. He is survived by his father Thomas Rocha Sr. and mother Mary Ann Hernandez (deceased). His son Marcus Rocha Jr. who was his everything. (You never seen one without the other). Sister’s Trish Castro and Mira Rocha., brother’s Thomas Rocha Jr., Joe Rocha and Joel Rocha. He had 2 nieces and 6 nephews who he loved and lived for. Services are on 9/8/2021. Visitation held at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home at 11-1 pm, burial to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
