Marcy Lee Worsham
VICTORIA — Marcy Lee Worsham, 72, of Victoria passed away, April 20, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
She was born to the late Madlyn and Marcellous Kolodzey, April 17, 1949, in Victoria, TX. Marcy graduated from Victoria High School in 1967 and received a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Texas at Austin in 1970. She married Gary Worsham in 1969, and they lived together in Austin, Edna, Victoria and Waco, before returning in 2005 to the ranch of her childhood home in Mission Valley, TX.
Marcy was a teacher at Edna ISD and librarian at Jackson County Library in Edna.
Marcy was an active member of the Victoria Symphony League, Bronte Club, The Azalea Garden Club and Decora Study Club, serving the latter three as president. She was a member of numerous bridge clubs in Edna, Waco and Victoria. She loved her bridge friends and loved winning. She also was involved in a community outreach program at Victoria College where she team taught bridge.
Marcy loved to dance. She and Gary met at a Club Western dance and were married soon after. They continued dancing for the 52 years of their marriage. She loved to travel and took many trips with her husband, friends and family. Her family was very important to her and she always made the family gatherings come together during the holidays. She was fond of bird watching; gathering with friends in numerous supper clubs; cooking delicious meals; fishing anywhere and growing flowers, plants and vegetables. Marcy, like her mother, was one of the best dressed in the room.
Marcy is survived by her husband, Gary Worsham, and daughter, Wendy Worsham, of Victoria; sisters, Cathy Reinermann and husband, Paul, of Schroeder, Lacy Ruwwe and husband, John, of Austin; brother John Kolodzey and wife, Patricia, of Victoria and Austin. She is also survived by nephews, John Richard Kolodzey, John Ruwwe, III, Michael Ruwwe and David Ruwwe and niece, Claire Ruwwe, all of Austin.
A celebration of her life will be held at the ranch on May 21, 2021 at 6:00 pm.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Syndicated Column: Dollar votes: Measures to restrict voter access costs state billions over time (14)
- Ballot blockers: Legislature tried to impede voters’ access to ballot box (14)
- Letter: The MAGA crowd could never appreciate a decent, competent, honest president like Biden (10)
- A tawdry attack on voting rights, Senate Bill 7 should be rejected by the House (13)
- Victoria school board District 2 candidates discuss platforms (5)
- Letter: Victoria needs a mayor that will carry on the great legacy of Rawley McCoy (4)
- After widespread opposition in Whitsett, Zinc Resources proposes hazardous waste facility in Victoria (9)
- Shrine to Virgin Mary near Hallettsville vandalized (4)
- Police say pickup ran stop sign, rolled 3 times in crash; 5 taken to hospital (3)
- With bond on ballot and 3 seats up for grabs, it's time to vote (2)
Online Poll
Do you miss going to live music?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.