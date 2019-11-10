MARGALA VELERIA SMITH VICTORIA - Margala Veleria Smith, 84 of Victoria, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday, November 7, 2019. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Sunday, November 10th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria. A celebration of her life and her faith will be held on Monday, November 11th at 10:00AM at Grace Memorial Chapel at Memory Gardens, 8819 US Hwy 87N in Victoria. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Margala was born July 14, 1935 in Martha, Oklahoma to the late J. W. and Rhuble Nelson Lea. Margala was raised by her grandparents, Mack and Dora Lee Nelson, for most of her young life. Margala married the love of her life, Oscar Smith, September 9, 1953 in Baycliff, Texas. She served as past auxiliary president of VFW Post #4146; she had many wonderful memories with her VFW family. Margala was an avid bowler, she taught many people, young and old, how to throw a perfect strike. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Margala leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 66 years, Oscar T. Smith; son, John C. Smith and wife, Kay; daughter, Debra Smith; grandchildren, Jacob Houston, Joshua Houston, Amanda Houston, John A. Smith and Jason Smith; brother, Bobby Nelson; and 16 great-grandchildren. Margala is preceded in death by her parents, J.W. and Rhuble Lea; brothers, Richard Lea, James Lea; half-brother, Charles Lea; and half-sister, Virginia Bettencourt. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
