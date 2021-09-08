Margaret A. Alvarez
YORKTOWN — Margaret A. Garcia Alvarez, 77, of Yorktown, passed away, surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
She was born on October 17, 1943, in Victoria, Texas, to the late Raul and Lydia Gamez. She married Alejandro (Alex) V. Alvarez Sr. on September 16, 1961, in Victoria, Texas.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Emilio Medrano; sister, Marylou Arguellez.
She is survived by her husband; sons, Alex Alvarez Jr. (Lurah), and Abel Alvarez; daughters, Lydia Alexander (Jim), and Rose Mary Royall (David); brothers, Larry Valdez, Adam Valdez, Julian Valdez, and Paul Valdez; sisters, Patricia Zatopek, and Josephine Hinechey; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Finch Funeral Chapel 6:00pm to 8:00pm Friday, September 10, 2021. A rosary will be recited Friday evening at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be 10:00am Saturday, September 11, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown, with Father Francis Nguyen officiating. The interment will follow at the Yorktown Community Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Masses or the Donor Choice.
Services are entrusted with Finch Funeral Chapel-Yorktown.
