Margaret Alvarez
VICTORIA — Margarita “Margaret” De La Rosa Alvarez, 88, was called by the Lord to join Him and her family in heaven on May 16, 2022. She was a loving wife, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend. She held her family first and foremost in her heart, and lived her life caring for them until Our Lord and Savior called her. She will always be remembered lovingly and fondly for her passion for her family and those she loved, her never-ending and undying strength, her uncanny ability to remember the smallest of details, and for putting everyone else’s needs ahead of hers.
Margaret was born December 26, 1933 to both the late Manuel and Margarita De La Rosa in Sebastian, Texas and eventually moved to Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from Incarnate Word Academy and went on the marry the love of her life, Robert Alvarez. She moved all over the state with her husband and while doing so, gave birth to nine children. And even with so many children, she managed to remain an active member of the community. She was a Lady of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem; and served in the Catholic Daughter’s Court St. Ann’s Court #369, St. Mary’s Altar Society,
The Sembradores de Amistad, The First Ladies and dedicated many hours as a volunteer at Detar Hospital and towards helping unwed mothers at Birthright. The time and effort she gave of herself to and for others knew no boundaries.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Margarita De La Rosa, 7 brothers (Robertito, Rudy, Raul, Ruben, Robert and Roy De La Rosa) and one grandchild, John Manuel Alvarez. She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 69 years, Robert Alvarez (June 15th would have been their 70th anniversary); a beautiful sister, Medora De La Rosa Garza; 9 children, Bob Alvarez (DeAnna); Damian Alvarez; Matt Alvarez (LeAnne); Mark Alvarez; George Alvarez; Margie Braden (Jim); Jim Alvarez (Roberta); Suzie Alvarez (Larry Weis); and Kathy Seekamp (Steve); 27 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great- grandchild.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 4-6pm at Colonial Funeral Home, with a rosary to be recited by Fr. Albert Yankey at 6pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Patrick Knippenberg and Fr. Albert Yankey co-officiating. Entombment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Pallbearers are Bob Alvarez, Damian Alvarez, Norman Garza, Mark Alvarez, Steve Garza and Jim Alvarez.
Honorary Pallbearers are members of the Catholic Daughters Court St. Ann #369.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Gloria Gonzales, Sylvia Fuentes, and Dr. Jorge Armando Diaz for the many years and months of care provided to ensure Margaret (Mom) lived her best and most comfortable life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Nazareth Academy, St. Joseph High School or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Memories and words of comfort for the family can be left at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
