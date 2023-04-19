Margaret Ann Aigner
INEZ — Margaret Ann Aigner “Sissy”, a native of Victoria went to be with the Lord April 15, 2023. She was born May 10, 1955, in Victoria, Texas to the late Herbert A. Lienemann, Sr. and Margaret Angerstein.
Family and friends will gather for Visitation Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral Service will be at 2:00PM on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway with Burial to immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Krenek, Bernard Mendoza Jr, Kyle Vickery, Zachery Mendoza, Blake Mendoza, and Cal Harvey Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ashton Mendoza, James Hollingsworth, Kevin Hollingsworth.
Margaret leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 51 years Ervin Lee Aigner; children, Kendra Jean Hollingsworth (Robert) & Lisa Renee Mendoza (Bernard); grandchildren, Tatum Lee Aigner, Clayton Holeman, Kyle Vickery, James Hollingsworth, Kevin Hollingsworth, Bernard Mendoza, Jr., Marisa Mendoza, Zachery Mendoza, Blake Mendoza & Ashton Mendoza; great grandchildren, Saige Vickery, Rynleigh Vickery & Grace Holeman; & siblings, Sherlyn Schaefer, Carol Olsovsky (Bobby), Donna Perry (Colin), Karen Harvey & Rhonda Berger (Ronnie).
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert A. Lienemann, Sr. and Margaret Angerstein; son, Kevin Lee Aigner; siblings, Robbie Simpson, Herbert Lienemann, Jr., and Edward Lienemann.
Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She grew up in the Lutheran Church and was later married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Victoria to the love of her life, Ervin. Margaret and Ervin were an inseparable couple. Anytime you found one you would find the other and their love was one like no other. She also enjoyed her road trips with her sisters where they always enjoyed life together. Her favorite past time was spending time and loving on her grandchildren & great grandchildren because they were her world.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

