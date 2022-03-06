Margaret Ann Kutchka
VICTORIA — Margaret Ann Rossi Kutchka, 82, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Victoria. She was born in Victoria, Texas to the late Louis Charles and Martha Margaret Kloesel Rossi on September 22, 1939. She worked as a Secretary for Colonial Funeral Home and for the Diocese of Victoria until she retired.
In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charles Allen Kutchka, Sr., sister; Mary Louise Blough, and son-in-law; Ronald Barnett.
Margaret was very involved in her community and served in many organizations, including Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Ann, Our Lady of Victory Altar Society, Lay Associates of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, and the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.
Family was always most important to Margaret. She was so proud of her 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Her face would light up with joy when one of the great grandchildren came to visit, and they could do no wrong in her eyes. When she knew family was coming for a visit, she was sure to make her famous pound cake. Many late nights were spent playing cards, and her sister, Faye Melnar, often joined in. The family joke was that Margaret cheated, but everyone knew she really was just a better player.
Margaret is survived by daughters, Carol Titus and her husband David, and Ann Kutchka; sons, Charles Kutchka, Jr., Louis Kutchka and his wife Kristeen, and Patrick Kutchka and his wife Misty; sister, Elenora Faye Melnar; grandchildren, T.J. Titus, Melanie Villanueva and her husband Juan, Ashley Chinowith and her husband Zach, Katy Kutchka and her fiancé Austin Miller, Alicia Arnold and her husband Cody, Kyle Kutchka and his wife Brittany, Allison Hall and her husband Weston, Paige Kutchka, Rebekah Stevens and her husband Wayne, and Ethan Reha; and great-grandchildren, Zoe Chinowith, Grace Arnold, Benjamin Villanueva, Lilly Stevens, and Riley Kutchka, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 9 - 9:30 a.m., immediately followed by Rosary at 9:30 a.m., and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., all at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Burial will immediately follow mass at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Honoring her by serving as pallbearers will be T.J. Titus, Kyle Kutchka, Ethan Reha, Zach Chinowith, Cody Arnold, Austin Miller, Wayne Stevens, Juan Villanueva, and Weston Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Lady of Victory Cathedral TV Mass, Nazareth Academy, or St. Joseph High School.
Fond memories, words of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
