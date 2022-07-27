Margaret Annette “Marty” Stockbauer
VICTORIA — Margaret Annette “Marty” Stockbauer, loving mother, adoring wife and selfless “Nonnie” faithfully entered Heaven’s gates on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the age of 61. She was born April 24, 1961 in Victoria, Texas to Raymond Gerald and Margaret Annette Keefe Hill.
Marty is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, John “Joey” Stockbauer III; daughters, Lacey (Blaine) Irby of New Braunfels, Candace Smith of Victoria, Dawn (Brent) Carter of Victoria; son, John “Johnny” (Jayde) Stockbauer IV of Victoria; grandchildren, Kayden and Rylan Petru, Briley Smith, Emmarie, Brooks and baby Irby, Jaycey and Jessa Stockbauer, along with her brother, Robert “Bob” (Pam) Hill of Victoria. Marty was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Hill.
Marty was Department Chair of Business & Computer Programs at Victoria College, where she taught over 6,000 students over 36 years. Prior to her retirement this spring, she received VC’s honors of Professor Emeritus and Distinguished Teacher Award. Marty proclaimed that, “Teaching has truly been my life’s work.” She was deeply passionate about teaching and making an impact on her students, who loved and adored her. Marty graduated from the University of Houston-Victoria in 1982 with a Bachelor of Mathematical Sciences, Concentration Computer Science and a Masters of Computer Science in December 1988 from Texas A&M-Corpus. A lifetime learner, she also received certifications in CCNP, CCNA, Certified Hacking Forensic Investigator and AWS Cloud Practitioner. Marty was baptized at First United Methodist Church of Victoria. She was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Inez, a longtime member of Telferner United Methodist Church and a Grace Retreat Sister.
Marty inspired countless individuals who were blessed enough to witness her unwavering faith-filled and graceful journey. She has taught us all to “live life like Marty”, choosing faith over fear and always focusing on the positive. She loved unconditionally and selflessly served those around her. Anyone who knows Marty loves and adores her. She has undoubtedly positively impacted every life she touched. While we will greatly miss her earthly self with her vibrant red hair, big smile and contagious laughter, her spirit will continue living on through the legacy she has gifted to her adoring family and friends.
She represents so much to so many: Nonnie, wife, mom, dearest friend, confidant, brilliant teacher, ambassador of love, faithful and resilient warrior, inspirational spirit. She has a gift of inspiring those around her to be more like her. We can all strive to be more like Marty.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the countless family members and friends who have softened the burden of this time. Special thanks to her closest friends who have provided her with strength, support, and the utmost love and care.
The family is eternally grateful for the nearly six years of love, perspective, memories and cherished moments that were made possible by Dr. Nazir Tannir and the brilliant M.D Anderson medical team, along with Dr. John McNeil. Marty witnessed the marriages of two children during that time and welcomed four precious grandbabies who she endlessly showered with love. She celebrated her milestone 60th birthday, 6 Christmases, 6 Easters, 5 Thanksgivings, and made too many beautiful memories to count during that time. Her family will never take those precious moments for granted.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 3-7 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. The funeral service will be 10 am Friday at First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge, Victoria with burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Marty’s nephews: Ryan and Randy Hill, Stephen Stockbauer, Garrett Stockbauer, Zane and Cole Charbula.
Friends are encouraged to honor Marty through a donation to the Marty Stockbauer Scholarship Endowment Fund: Victoria College Foundation, 2200 East Red River, Victoria, TX 77901 or online at https://victoriacollegefoundation.org/give-now In Support of designation, select “Other” then type Marty Stockbauer Scholarship Endowment.
To share a fond memory or condolences visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
“It is well with my soul.” - Nonnie
