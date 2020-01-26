,

MARGARET BOWMAN ROCKPORT - Margaret Lucy (Garza) Bowman, 55, of Rockport changed her residence to Heaven on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Margaret was born February 12, 1964 in Port Lavaca, TX to Irene and the late Pedro V. Garza. She is preceded in death by her father and one sister, Rebecca Garcia. She is survived by the love of her life, Timothy Graham of Rockport, TX; 3 daughters and one son: Tamara Rangel of Rockport, TX, Tiffani Bowman of Corpus Christi, TX, and Madasyn Bowman of Rockport, TX, Jasper Graham of Rockport, TX; 4 grandchildren, her mother, 3 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service and celebration of life will take place at 3 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Fulton Community Church, 215 N. 3rd St Fulton, Tx 78358.

