MARGARET C. SUNDERMAN VICTORIA - Margaret Charbula Sunderman was born August 19, 1924 to the late Alvin and Annie Charbula in Port Lavaca, Texas. She graduated from Port Lavaca High School and went to Houston to work for eight years for Fehr Baking Company, (which is now Colonial Baking), as a bookkeeper. She returned to Port Lavaca and met and later married David Morris Sunderman. They moved to Victoria, Texas where David worked for DuPont for almost 32 years. She worked for George Pickering Firestone for years and a brief time for Baumgardner & Morrison Co. She then moved on to Lack's General Office for 13 years and then to McKinney Construction Co. for 12 years. She also was a volunteer at Citizen's Medical Center since 1993, having volunteered in the beginning in 1958 thru 1961. She enjoyed tennis, bowling (winning doubles city championship two years in a row), cards, dominoes and Mah Jongg. She joined Trinity Episcopal Church in 1950, which was the year she came to Victoria. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, David; Sister, Isabella Charbula, and Brother, Air Force Retired Major Jesse F. Charbula. She is survived by two nieces, Martha Jayne Stafford and Linda Kaye Harter of Anchorage, Alaska; Great-Niece, Meredith Mengel and Great-Great-Niece, Robyn Kincaid Mengel of Wisconsin. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 am at Trinity Episcopal Church followed by the Funeral Service at 10:30 am officiated by Rev. Carrie Guerra. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A reception will be held at noon at Trinity Episcopal Parish Hall following the graveside ceremony. We hope you will join us and share memories of this giving and caring person, much loved by so many. Serving as Pallbearers are Glenn Charbula, Steve Griffin, Mike Kocian, Doug Vrazel, Bill Bommer, Tom Faulkner and Mark Davis. Honorary Pallbearers are Edward Sunderman, Ricki McKinney, Larry Hollingsworth, Allen Lange, Dr. Joseph Long and Dr. Robin Adams. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Trinity Episcopal Church, Victoria; Grace Episcopal Church, Port Lavaca; or to a charity of Donor's Choice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
