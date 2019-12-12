,

MARGARET CLYDE WHITE LANDRY WOODSBORO - On December 3, 2019 Margaret Clyde White Landry left this world. She was a resident of South Texas for 75 of her 97 years. Margaret was born to long time Texans, Clyde White (descendant of the feuding Taylor-Sutton gang) and Donie May Grover White (descendant of Nathan Grover of Grover's Bend) in San Diego, Texas on October 28, 1922. She claimed to be the first white baby born in San Diego and from natives of that area, she may have been right. On Ground Hog's Day in 1943 Margaret married Al "Cowboy" Landry (1907-1967). Surviving her is her son Tony Landry (Faye), her daughter Alana "Kaye" Landry Lindsey (Randall), and three grandchildren Angela Landry Streeter (Cheyenne), Amy Lindsey Farris (Tony), Scott J. Lindsey (Crystal), and four great grandsons Dominik Streeter (Becca), Derek Farris, Zachary Farris and Liam Farris. Margaret was a fiery personality from the day she was born until her death. Fiercely loyal to her family and never afraid to speak her mind, she will be missed. She was a victim of dementia and has been absent mentally from our lives for a long time, but we still hated to see her go.

