MARGARET SNAPP DIXON CUERO - Margaret Snapp Dixon, 82, of Cuero passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born May 16, 1937 in San Antonio to the late William Howard and Margaret Kelly Snapp. Margaret married Don Hinson Dixon of Lufkin on January 17, 1959. She retired after 20 years of employment with the Texas Department of Human Services. She was a devout member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America. She served her community through many religious and civic organizations. She is survived by her daughters, Ava (Mal) Hermes of Friendswood and Dee (Donnie) Ayers of Austin; sons, Don "Bubba" Dixon Jr. of Cuero and John (Liz) Dixon of Round Rock; grandchildren, Matt (Stephanie), Lisa, Tom, Mike and Claire Hermes, Wesley (Kasey) Dixon, Craig and Casey Ayers, Sam, Annie and Jack Dixon; great-grandchildren, Blaire and Tenley Hermes and Donovan Dixon; sisters, Susan Shepler of Goliad and Jo Anne Crain of Houston; brothers, Bill Snapp of Columbia, Mississippi and Jack Snapp of San Antonio; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Anne Becker. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church. The rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM with the funeral services beginning at 11 AM with Father Jasper Liggio officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Matt Hermes, Wesley Dixon, Craig Ayers, Casey Ayers, Sam Dixon, Tom Hermes, Mike Hermes and Jack Dixon. Honorary Pallbearers include Lisa Hermes, Annie Dixon and Claire Hermes. Memorial Contributions may be made to Santa Rosa Children's Hospital in San Antonio or MD Anderson Children's Cancer Institute. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Cloud requests debt servicing costs estimates (8)
- Letter: Silent majority must stand against movement (7)
- Refugio school board votes to nix 'Dixie' as school fight song (6)
- Syndicated column: The type of new racism (5)
- Policy of Choice (5)
- Letter: Christian principles are foundation of our nation, culture (4)
- District in Disarray: Investigations' findings stagger Bloomington schools (3)
- VISD board reviews substitute teacher's grievance (3)
- The Menger Hotel in San Antonio has enchanting history (2)
- No charges for driver who was speeding, playing Pokemon before crash (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.