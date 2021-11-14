MARGARET GARNER
VICTORIA — Margaret would want those who loved her to know a few things in hopes it might bring you comfort. First, she had a great life, longer than many get to enjoy. In her later years, when asked her birthdate or age, after giving the answer, she would add “Dang, that’s old!”. Second, she absolutely loved caring for others. Her service to others came from such an authentic place within her, without any expectation of reciprocation. From her love and support for family, friends and many times strangers, to her volunteer time serving the homeless and hungry at Christ’s Kitchen, it was evident Margaret was a natural caretaker. And finally, Margaret loved to laugh. Her sense of humor was infectious, although certainly not always “appropriate” - however, that’s when she laughed even more. She would want all who knew and loved her to remember that about her and continue to laugh and enjoy our journey. Margaret was born on January 26, 1928 in San Antonio, Texas. She spent her childhood in San Antonio and her high school years between Texas and California where she never met a stranger. She then began her career with Southwestern Bell in San Antonio before moving to Victoria, Texas in the 1950’s to make it her forever home. Margaret loved working at the telephone company for 34 years (perfect attendance!) and all of the lifelong friends she made there. Margaret delighted in spending time with family and “adopted” family. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Garner) Cooper of Austin, Texas, a granddaughter, Ellie Cooper and grandson, Ethan Cooper, nieces, Brenda Warren, Sandra Bass, Susan Belholavek, and nephews, John Baxter and Jeffrey Martin. She is also remembered fondly by her former son-in-law, Brian Cooper, and “adopted” daughter, Sylvia Hodges and her husband, children and grandchildren. Also, Daniel and Tessa Goeser who knew her as Grandma Margaret. Margaret will be greatly missed, but is reconnected with those who preceded her in death; mother, Ethel Martin, father, Zeno Brunner, and brothers, Ralph Baxter and Guy Martin, Jr. A memorial service/celebration of Margaret’s life will be held on Sunday, December 19th at 2:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel - (361)578-3535.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.