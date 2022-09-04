Margaret Gohlke Hunt
EDNA — Margaret Hunt passed away on August 29, 2022, at the age of 102. Born on December 15, 1919, in DeWitt County to Calvin and Martha Gohlke, Margaret lived a very busy life. After graduating from Cuero High School, she went to South Texas Teachers College. Afterwards she became a school teacher in Red Bluff, where she met and married her true love, Tillman Hunt. They soon began their family together, adding six beloved children, and Margaret began spending most of her time as a mother and homemaker. Additionally, Margaret was very active at the La Ward Baptist Church, where she played the piano and the organ, and taught Sunday School. She also served her community as an election official for many years as a member of several community organizations. As her family grew up, she went back to work in education at La Ward Elementary until her retirement at the age of 74.
Upon the passing of her husband in 2002, Margaret devoted much of her time to many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Tillman Hunt, Sr. her parents, her siblings, her grandchildren Rosalyn Mercer Kresta, Dean Turner and Jeremy Turner, and her great grandchild, Camp Taylor. Margaret is survived by her children, Yvonne Mercer (William Mercer, deceased), Judy Turner (Dale), Liz Anders (David), Tillman Hunt, Jr. (Rona), Diane Hunt Bullard, and Joel Hunt (Susie), her 19 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the La Ward Baptist Church. The family request that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the ministries of La Ward Baptist Church in her memory.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
