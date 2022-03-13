Margaret Jean (Peg) Lyster
VICTORIA — Margaret Jean (Peg) Lyster of Victoria, Texas passed peacefully on March 10, 2022 with family at her side.
Peg was born on May 29, 1935 in Barnesboro of Cambria County, Pennsylvania to Thomas Sims Scollon and Dorothy Tatters. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Alexander (Al) K. Lyster Jr; daughters, Margaret Jean Wilpitz (Bobby) of Houston, Frances Ann Muench (Gayle) of New Ulm and Marie Christine Santos (Dan) of Vista, CA; sons, Alexander K. Lyster III (Lisa) of Victoria and Thomas Clinton Lyster (Jill) of Bryan; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 18 from 4-6pm with the rosary to be recited at 6pm at Colonial Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 19 at 10am at Our Lady of Victory Church. A private graveside will follow the mass.
A full obituary may be read at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

