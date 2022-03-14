Margaret Jean (Peg) Lyster
VICTORIA — Margaret Jean (Peg) Lyster of Victoria, Texas passed peacefully on March 10, 2022 with family at her side.
Peg was born on May 29, 1935 in Barnesboro of Cambria County, Pennsylvania to Thomas Sims Scollon and Dorothy Tatters. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Alexander (Al) K. Lyster Jr; daughters, Margaret Jean Wilpitz (Bobby) of Houston, Frances Ann Muench (Gayle) of New Ulm and Marie Christine Santos (Dan) of Vista, CA; sons, Alexander K. Lyster III (Lisa) of Victoria and Thomas Clinton Lyster (Jill) of Bryan; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 18 from 4-6pm with the rosary to be recited at 6pm at Colonial Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 19 at 10am at Our Lady of Victory Church. A private graveside will follow the mass.
A full obituary may be read at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- O'Rourke talks common ground at Victoria town hall (7)
- Letter: Observations and opinions on current topics (6)
- Mission Valley centenarian recalls growing up on hilltop (2)
- Armando Salazar, Sr. (1)
- L. Rae Cohen (1)
- Blotter: Money, wallet stolen from senior citizen (1)
- Bible verse - Romans Rom.12:9-12; quote by Joyce Meyer (1)
- Texas children need Biden to work with GOP to extend child tax credit (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.