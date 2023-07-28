Margaret Kneblick
Margaret Kneblick
FALLS CITY — Margaret (Margie) Lucy Kneblick, age 79 passed away peacefully on Thursday July 20, 2023, at her home near Falls City, Texas.
She was born on June 16, 1944, in Edna, Texas to parents Martin Kneblick and Lillie Yendrey Reckaway.
Margie was a member of the Alter Society, Rosary Circle, taught CCD, was a member of the Falls City Holy Trinity Church and attended Mass daily when she could.
She moved to San Antonio early in life following her sister Mary who was married to Richard Danysh. She worked at the Nix hospital in her early years as a licensed beautician. She followed her sister again to Falls City in 1974 since Mary and Richard had farmland near Coy City. She worked at a couple of the Floresville retirement homes as activity director and Hairstylists and at the Mystic Park nursing home in San Antonio until she retired. She had her own little barber shop/ beauty salon in her first house in Falls City to cut and dye hair. She moved out to the country some years ago. She loved taking care of all her animals and driving the tractor on her land. She was still doing part time senior home care giving until she fell ill. She had many friends and was loved by everyone for her generosity and kindness.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Catherine Hackbarth , Mary Danysh, Louise and Michael Kneblick who both died at a very young age in 1939. She was never married, and she said she was the last of the Kneblicks. She is survived by her four nephews and their spouses, four nieces and their spouses and 20 great nephews and great nieces. She is also a great grandaunt to seven more children. We all called her Aunt Margie. She will be buried in Inez.
A visitation will be held Saturday, July 29th at 8:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Hobson. A rosary will be recited at 8:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass following at 9:00 a.m. also at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Inez, Tx.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rhodes funeral home for her burial expenses.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.