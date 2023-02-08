Margaret Konvicka Freeze
WOODSBORO — Margaret Konvicka Freeze, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 3, 2023, after a long three year battle with CIDP. Though each day presented new obstacles and challenges, she met each one with the poise, grace and courage of the strong woman that our Lord made her to be. Margaret was born in Corpus Christi, TX on August 27, 1939 to Emil and Mary Konvicka. She was raised in Aransas Pass, TX, where she attended school and graduated in 1956. While in high school, Margaret met her soul mate Charles Freeze and they were married on September 29, 1958 at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Aransas Pass. Margaret and Charles moved to Woodsboro in 1965 and made it their home where they raised their five children. After her children were in school, she began a 25 year career in the insurance business with Texas Farm Bureau; first as a secretary and then as an insurance agent. Through this career she gained her three dearest friends. The four of them are still just as close today as they were when they all worked together. Besides her spending time with her family, Margaret loved giving herself to the Lord through the church. There was never a function that she didn’t volunteer. She also loved gardening and spent every free chance she had to beautify her yard and the church grounds. After retirement she worked for 14 years with her youngest son in his landscaping business. Margaret will be remembered as a dedicated and devoted servant to our Lord. Margaret Konvicka Freeze is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles Freeze, brothers, Robert and David Konvicka. She is survived by her sister, Sandra (Leon) Hrabovsky of Daphne, AL; 5 children: Karla (Martin) Arriaga of Grand Pararie, Dennis (Kim) Freeze of Yoakum, Pam (Tim) Harris of Woodsboro, Charles (Laurie) Freeze of San Antonio, and Arron Freeze (Valerie Davis) of Rockport, 11 granchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers are Brinton Freeze, Taggart Silvas, Jaxxton Silvas, Michael Silvas, Richard Rodriguez, Ryan Leding, Juan Martinez, Jr., Leyton Bohac, and Brandon Bohac. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Moore Funeral Home in Refugio. Family will receive visitors from 5-7 on Monday, February 6th at Moore Funeral Home with the Rosary to follow. Funeral Mass will be at St. Therese the Little Flower in Woodsboro at 10am. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made in her name to: St. Therese Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1076, Woodsboro, Texas 78393.
