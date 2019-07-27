MARGARET EVELYN KONVICKA HALLETTSVILLE - Margaret Evelyn Konvicka, 87, of Hallettsville, passed away July 26, 2019. She was born on Dec. 19, 1931 to Joseph J. & Augustina Hanzelka Vaculik in Schulenburg, TX. She married Blase A. Konvicka Sr. on Sept. 24, 1955 at Praha Church. She was a member of KJZT, St. Isidore Society, St. Mary's Altar Society, St. Mary's Rosary Society, and St. Mary's Catholic Church. Margaret is survived by: 2 sons, Blase Konvicka Jr. & wife Deberah, and Michael Konvicka; daughter-in law Carol Konvicka; Sandra Konvicka (mother of Michael's Children); 10 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by: husband Blase Sr.; son James Konvicka; 2 infant daughters, Beverly Ann & Mary Ann Konvicka; and parents. Funeral Mass Service: 11 am, Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Hallettsville. Visitation: 4 pm, Sunday at Kubena Funeral Home; with the Rosary starting at 6 pm. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Memorials: St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hospice of South Texas or Donor's choice. Burial: St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery.

