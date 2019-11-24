MARGARET KUNETKA YOAKUM - YOAKUM: Margaret (Pekar) Kunetka, 88, went home to be with her Lord, Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born November 26, 1930 in Sweet Home to Adolph and Carrie (Roller) Pekar. Margaret celebrated 69 years of marriage to Marvin Kunetka until his death April 27, 2019. She worked as a leather worker prior to joining Marvin at Kunetka Furniture Store in Yoakum, gardening, caring for her chickens, cat, Betsy and being known for her great cooking and baking skills. She is survived by her daughters, Gladys Helweg (Gilbert), Carolyn M. Kunetka and Laurie McWhorter (Charles); son Leon J. Kunetka; 7 grandchildren ; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carrie Kacir and Lillian Pullin; brothers, Daniel and Adolph Pekar.. Preceded in death by her parents; husband; 3 brothers, Joe, Marvin and August Pekar; nephew Warren Pekar. Visitation 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m., on her birthday. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in in Sweet Home with Rev. Patrick Kippenburg officiating. Burial to follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers are Mark Pekar, Dylan Davis, Noah McWhorter, Blake Gordon, Dakota Davis, Ty Gordon, Philip Murff and Rage Ybarra. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
