Margaret Levingston
Margaret Levingston
PORT LAVACA — Margaret Levingston went to be with the Lord September 2, 2021 at the age of 86. She was born December 31, 1934 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Leo Oren and Margaret Christi Smock Porter.
A graveside service will be held Monday, September 6, 2021 at 4:00 pm at Olivia Cemetery, Olivia, Texas.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Alton Levingston; 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
She is survived by her children Dorothy (Eddie) Witt of Port Lavaca, Barbara Pape of Victoria, Mary (Morris) Maretick of Victoria, Alton Levingston, Jr. of Crane Hill, Alabama, Peggy Levingston of Ottawa, Kansas, Margaret (Vernon) Hurta of Port Lavaca, Charlotte (Melvin) Harp of Victoria, and Judy (Wayne) Belk of Detroit, Michigan; sister Rose Coole; 26 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren; 16 great great grandchildren and 7 great great great grandchildren.
Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and sister. She enjoyed her family, gardening, crafts and researching family history.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

