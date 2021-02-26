Margaret Loos

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church , an associate member of Sisters of Incarnate Word, Catholic Daughters, and KJZT. She was married to Jim Frank Loos for 55 years until his passing in 2015 and to this union five children were born.
Survivors are her daughters, Phyllis Lauer and husband Darryl of Yoakum, Cheryl Loos of Yoakum, Audrey Loos of Yoakum, and Mary Candace Henri and husband Brandon of Bulverde; son, Jim Loos Jr of Yoakum; 6 grandchildren, Hillary Duplantis (Jace), Brice Lauer (Shelby), Wes LeWin, Allie Henry, Jackson Henri and Brooke Henri; sister Micki Kosler (Gerard) of Shiner; numerous extended family.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim Frank Loos; 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
Visitation 12 noon with Rosary recited at 1 p.m. and Funeral Mass 1:30 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Sisters of Incarnate Word or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.