MARGARET LOUISE MUELLER CUERO - Margaret Louise Mueller, 85, of Cuero, passed away on November 22, 2019 in Victoria. Margaret was born in Claremore, OK to Henry Lee Miller and Ruby Arita Britton on August 6, 1934. She married Charles J F Mueller Jr. on September 24, 1960 in San Jose, CA. She worked as Tax Assessor-Collector for DeWitt County for 21 years. She was involved in ministry at her church, Victoria First Church of the Nazarene. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Charles J.F. Mueller, Jr, and her daughter, Glenda Lynne Lang. Margaret is survived by her children, Rhonda and Wesley Goehring of Cuero, Deborah Weathers of Cuero, Charlene and Forrest Benson of Cuero, Charles and Jennifer Mueller III of Victoria, and Darilyn Mueller of Cuero; also siblings, Raymond Miller, Melva and Billie Fairless, and Roy and Doris Miller, all of California; 16 Grandchildren, and 19+ Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Victoria First Church of the Nazarene at 1105 Edinburg in Victoria with Pastor David Rose officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery located at 8819 US-87 in Victoria. Pallbearers will be Margaret's Grandsons: Jeremy Goehring, Josh Goehring, Clay Fetters, Matthew Murphy, Bryan Murphy, Jonathan Benson, Christopher Benson, and Cameron Barger and will be escorted by her beautiful Granddaughters. Memorials may be given to her beloved church, Victoria First Church of the Nazarene. The family of Margaret Mueller wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Gustavo Sandigo, M.D., Robin Adams, M.D., Miguel Sierra-Hoffman, M.D., Faisal Khan, M.D., Ajay Gaalla, M.D., Detar Hospital, and a special thank you to the many 'angel' nurses who played a meaningful part in her care.
