Margaret Martinez
VICTORIA — Margaret Aguayo Martinez, age 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday April 14th, 2023. She was born February 22nd, 1937 in Victoria, TX, to the late Juan Aguayo and Guadalupe Arquelles.
She is survived by her husband Guadalupe C. Martinez, her children Sylvia Crunk-Wimberly (Richard) of Round Rock, Frances Limon (Thomas), Sally De La Garza (Henry), Cynthia Saldivar (Joe) of Victoria, Christina Garza (Jaime) of San Antonio, Thomas Martinez (Diana), and John Richard Martinez (Maria), Martha Martinez (Victor Magallon) of Victoria, Selma Garza (Santos) of Temple, her siblings Frances A. Franco, Janie Pena (Paul), Ramona Tejeda (Joe), Antonia Aguayo, Jesse Aguayo (Elsa), Trinidad Aguayo (Elena), Isabel Aguilar (Jose), Magdalena Aguayo, and Aurora Rodriguez (Thomas), many nieces and nephews, and over 95 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, son Guadalupe C. Martinez Jr., siblings Patricia Salinas (Martin), Lucio Aguayo (Senaida), Gabriel Aguayo (Hortensia), Santos Aguayo, and grandsons Thomas Limon IV and Loudin Michael Garcia.
Margaret was married to the love of her life Guadalupe for 68 years. They married at Our Lady of Sorrows on October 3, 1954. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Margaret loved Jesus and took every opportunity to share the gospel with anyone she met. She left a legacy of ministry and lived out her faith as an example for others. She stressed the importance of hard work and education and making an honest living.
As the eldest of fourteen children, Margaret was responsible for helping to raise her siblings. Due to this, she was only able to obtain a fourth grade education. She taught herself how to read and write and earned her General Education Diploma. She encouraged her husband to start his own business, L&M Plumbing. She learned bookkeeping to help manage the business while Lupe worked in the field. Together they created a successful business that is still serving the community today and operated by their son John Martinez and his wife Maria.
Visitation will begin Friday April 21st, 2023, at 4:30-8 p.m. with a Holy Rosary and Celebration of Life beginning at 5 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, April 22nd, 2023, at Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church at 8:15 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to begin at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Nunez, Thomas Martinez Jr, Guadalupe Limon, Carlos Molina, Jeremy Saldivar, Jonathan Garza, Mark De La Garza, Jaime Garza, and John Martinez Jr.. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Nunez, Eric Martinez, John Limon, Joel Limon, Christopher Garza, Matthew Martinez, Joshua Molina, Timothy Molina, Christopher Garcia, and Jason Garza.
Under the Care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.