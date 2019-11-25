MARGARET MUELLER CUERO - Margaret Mueller, 85, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019, 5-7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 2 pm, at Victoria First Church of the Nazarene, entombment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
