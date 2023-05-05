Margaret Navarro
VICTORIA — Margaret Zepeda Navarro, age 85 of Port Lavaca, passed away on May 1st, 2023. She was born in Victoria, Texas on June 10th, 1937, to Lorenzo Deanda Zepeda and Dolores Tinoco Zepeda.
She is survived by sons Jim Navarro (Janie) of Port Lavaca, and Rick Navarro (Maria) of Victoria Texas.
She is also survived by a brother Lorenzo Zepeda Jr. of San Antonio, and 2 sisters Beatrice Ramirez of Harlingen and Mary Ann Garcia (Raymond) of Victoria.
She is preceded in death by a son Thomas Lawrence, and by parents.
She has 8 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin Monday May 8th, 2023, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca from 5-8pm with a Holy Rosary to begin at 6pm. Visitation will continue Tuesday May 9th, 2023, at 9am at Our Lady of the Gulf with a Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial to follow at Resurrection cemetery in Victoria.
Pallbearers will be Jay Navarro, Adrian Navarro, Josiah De La Garza, Nathaniel Wilson, Davin Flores, and Kingston Navarro. Honorary pallbearers will be all the great-grandchildren.
Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.