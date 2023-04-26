Margaret Newlin
Mclaughlin
VICTORIA — Margaret Ellen Newlin McLaughlin passed peacefully Friday evening on April 14 surrounded by her children. She was born September 17, 1931 in Glen Flora, Texas. She was the daughter of Arthur William Newlin, Sr. and Arnita Maerz Newlin, both deceased, of Douglassville and Wharton, Texas.
She graduated Valedictorian and Class Favorite, Wharton High School, in 1949, Wharton County Junior College, 1951 and South Texas University, San Marcos, 1952, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She taught English and Social Studies for 25 years, in the Victoria schools, retiring in 1983. She was a Phi Theta Kappa. She served as a sponsor of Future Teachers of America for many years and was a sponsor of two state officers from Victoria High School. She was a member of Texas State Teachers Association and Texas Retired Teachers Association.
In 1953, she married Hugh Andrew McLaughlin who preceded her in death in 2018. They had celebrated 65 wonderful years of marriage. Their children are Patrick Andrew McLaughlin of Kennedale, Texas and Julie (Graham) Fleming of Dallas, Texas. Grandchildren are Ryan (Maeghan) Fleming and Shelby (Ryan Beil) Fleming, Anique (Kyle) Hyden, Anali (Javier) Hernandez, and Andrew McLaughlin. She was blessed with three great grandchildren, Amaya, Adriel, and Adan Hernandez and one great grandson Fleming due in September. She is also survived by two sisters, Marie Smith and Diana Sherman of Longview, Texas, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers John Ross Newlin and Arthur William Newlin
Through the years, she was actively involved in the Metropolitan Art League and the Victoria Art League and Victoria Promenaders. She was a former member of Woodlawn Garden Club, Friends of the Victoria Public Library, Wharton County Junior College Alumni Association, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, and First Citizens of Texas. She enjoyed being with her family and especially enjoyed her visits with her great grandchildren in the last years of her life. She loved to play bridge and played up until the last month of her life where she won “High” in her last game. She enjoyed genealogy research, and her work on the Newlin family was published in “The Newlin - Bush Saga”. She was an avid reader, loved traveling, and loved doing all the puzzles in the Victoria Advocate, every single day.
She was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church for over 65 years. She taught Sunday School several years, and participated in Women of the Church, the Improvement Guild and the Ron and Angel Hill Bible Study Group.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3002 Miori Lane, Victoria, Texas, 77901 with Rev. Stephen Carson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church.
