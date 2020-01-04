MARGARET MIGL SKLAR EDNA - Our dear sweet Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend earned her heavenly wings January 1, 2020 at the age of 97. Margaret Migl Sklar was born on December 12, 1922 in Yoakum, Texas to Rudolph and Mary Mikeska Migl. She married Ira Charles Sklar July 5, 1943. They were blessed with three children: daughter Gloria Koop (Lesley); sons Darrell Sklar (Mary) and Ira Sklar Jr. (Debbie). She was a proud grandmother to 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. Margaret was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Inez, Texas. She was also a member of Lutheran Church Women. She is survived by sons Darrell and Ira Charles Sklar Jr. and sisters Lorene Howell and Marilyn Kerr. She was preceded in death by her parents Rudolph and Mary Migl, husband Ira Sklar, daughter Gloria Koop, granddaughter Steffany Sklar, sister Alice Kornfuhrer, and brothers Rudy, Otto, George, Richard, Marvin, Ervin, Eugene, and Oscar Migl. Margaret grew up in a farming family and was married to a farmer for 63 years. She was a loving and caring grandmother who was sure to give her grandchildren anything they wanted. If you were lucky enough to sit at a dinner table and partake in Margaret's tasty cuisine, you hit the jackpot! She was an outstanding cook and passed on her cooking techniques to anyone who asked; although, the results were never as good as hers. Throughout her life, her strong faith and love of God carried through times of sorrow and happiness. Our memories will be cherished forever, and she will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, in the Oaklawn Funeral Home of Edna. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 am, Monday, January 6, 2020, also in the Oaklawn Funeral Home of Edna. Interment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna. Pallbearers are Lance Koop, Shane Sklar, Trey Sklar, Clinton Hicks, Michael Rusk, Keith Orsak, Jeremy Rozsypal, and Zane Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are Leah Hicks, Ronda Rusk, Michele Orsak, Brittany Rozsypal, Shaye Johnson, Jenna Sklar, Melissa Koop, Jill Sklar, and Lindsey Sklar. Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna 361-782-2221 www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader's gift package to the White House (7)
- Letter: Regular citizens are not 'woke,' they are angrily awakened (6)
- Victorians plan to start new decade with a bang (5)
- Letter: The metamorphosis of the Democratic Party (5)
- Letter: Studying past presidents offers insight (4)
- Letter: It's time to give Bootfest the 'boot' (3)
- Family receives full set of new Kamin furniture (2)
- Letter: Protocol needed for armed bystanders at active shooter situations (2)
- Letter: We all need to stand with our president (2)
- Letter: The grand old quandary (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.