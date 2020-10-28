Margaret Smaistrla
EAST BERNARD — Margaret Ruth Smaistrla, 80, of East Bernard, TX passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1939 in Bay City, TX to the late Thomas J. Havel and Antonia M Klesel Havel.
Margaret was a 1958 graduate of Tidehaven High School. She married the love of her life on May 2, 1959 and together they raised four children. Margaret loved her family and enjoyed being involved in all of her children’s, and later grandchildren’s, activities. She was known affectionately as “Mama Margaret” by most of the youth in East Bernard. She worked at Klecka’s Dry Goods in East Bernard and also at home for her family. She wasn’t one to sit still and enjoyed baking and was and accomplished seamstress. Most importantly, she loved polka dancing with Albert where they made countless friendships. She loved children, especially babies, and will forever be known for her kindness, her smile, her happiness and the love she gave to all those she touched. She was instrumental in starting the band boosters in East Bernard and was a 4-H leader. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and was a past Grand Regent. She was also a member of PoL.K. of A. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Robert W. Smaistrla and her brothers, Thomas Havel, Alois Havel, Henry Havel and Frank Havel.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Albert Smaistrla of East Bernard; daughters, Rita Willis and husband, Bill of Missouri City and Renee Perry and husband, Scott of Richmond; sons, Ray Smaistrla and wife, Yollie of Houston and Ron Smaistrla and wife, Christy of East Bernard; sister, Tereza Shimek of Palacios; grandchildren, Jill Crocker and husband, Greg, Keith Willis, Justin Perry and wife, Abigail, Jonathan Perry, Jacob Perry, Anna Smaistrla, Reid Smaistrla, and Ethan Smaistrla; great grandchildren, Flynn Perry and Grayson Crocker.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 starting at 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. by Catholic Daughters of East Bernard. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard with Father Charles Otsiwah officiating. A Rite of Burial and Committal will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum in East Bernard. Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Willis, Justin Perry, Jonathan Perry, Jacob Perry, Reid Smaistrla, Ethan Smaistrla, Bill Willis and Scott Perry. Serving as honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters.
The family would like to thank Wanda Dickerson, Cassie Robinson, Anna Lopez and Amy Fusilier for the loving care they provided Margaret over the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations honoring Margaret go to a charity of choice.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I believe the Democrats plan for America (28)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (13)
- Statewide mask mandate lifted in 3 Crossroads counties (12)
- About 40 cars parade through Victoria in support of Joe Biden (7)
- The policy of separating families was a tragic mistake (7)
- Letter: Relocating the statue does not destroy history (4)
- New York Times publishes 'Out of Work in America' in partnership with the Advocate (4)
- Trump caravan draws 230 vehicles to Victoria (4)
- Letter: The trash bin rule (3)
- Letter:Our experiences living in USA are different from one person to another (4)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.