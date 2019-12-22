MARGARET ANN SMITH VICTORIA - Margaret Ann Smith passed away at age 83 in Victoria, Texas on Thursday December 19, 2019. She was born May 3, 1936 in Poteet, Texas to Felix Mikolajczyk and Mary Zigmond Mikolajczyk. She married George D. Smith of Nixon, Texas on Dec 8, 1955 in Austin, Texas and just celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Margaret graduated Poteet High School and attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College. She retired after 25+ years with Schlumberger well service. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, sewing, quilting, and painting. She was also an avid member of Northside Baptist Church for 60 years and helped out at Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry. Her children include James "Danny" Smith (Elaine), Barbara Smith (Randy Hanselka), and Luana Thompson (John). Margaret had four grandchildren: Lesley Peloquin (Allen), John Kowalik (Lisa), Tracie Mandley (Andrew), and Chase Thompson (Courtney). Her great-grandchildren include: Brady Peloquin, Adaline Mandley, Elias Mandley, and Miles Kowalik. Margaret also had three step grandchildren that she loved very much: Amanda Smith, Chelsea Heckert, Tara Stange, and all of their families. Margaret had four siblings: Gene Mikolajczyk (Zelma), Gloria Schraub (late husband Donald), Raymond Mikolajczyk (deceased) (wife Hilda), Emmit Mikolajczyk (deceased) (late wife Jimmie Dale). She would also like to recognize: Tawana Helms and the numerous nieces and nephews. Colonial Funeral Home will host visitation at Northside Baptist Church from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday December 23, 2019. Funeral to start at 10:00 AM with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Margaret's family would ask to have donations made to Hospice of South Texas in honor of Margaret Smith. https://hospice-vic.org/donate. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
