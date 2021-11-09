Margaret Smolik
Margaret Smolik
YOAKUM — Margaret Smolik, 76, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021. She was born August 8, 1945 in Yoakum to Jim and Mary (Lacina) Smolik.
Margaret loved playing dominoes and visiting with her friends at Jim’s Grocery, a local gathering place in Yoakum for 64 years.
Survivors are her niece Mary Ullmann and husband Lester of Yoakum; nephew Joe Smolik of Yoakum; great nieces, Sarah Ullmann, Katie Stary and great-great-niece, Madisyn Stary , all of Yoakum.
Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edward Smolik Sr. and great-nephew, Edward Smolik Jr.
Visitation 5 to 6:30 p.m., with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Graveside Service 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Yoakum Oak Grove Cemetery with Deacon Dennis Kutach officiating.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

