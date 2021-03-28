Margaret T. Garza
PORT LAVACA — Margaret Trevino Garza age 92 of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away peacefully with family by her side Monday, March 22, 2021. She was born December 4, 1928 in Refugio County, Texas to the late Federico Trevino and Hilaria Trevino.
Margaret was a sweet loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who loved traveling with her husband Leopoldo in their RV. They were married for 71 wonderful years when he passed last year. She loved music and sang with her sister Leonor when she was 15 years old on a radio station in Victoria, Texas. She will be missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her Daughter Amelia Hernandez (husband Ray); Son Ruben Garza, Sr. (wife Martha); Brother Manual Trevino (wife Minnie). She is also survived by 6 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10 am at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. A chapel service will begin at 11 am at the funeral home with Father James Dvorak officiating. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Gardens. Pallbearers will be Ray Hernandez, Ruben Garza Sr, Ruben Garza Jr, Leopold Jacob Garza, John Bradford III and Clamon Jacobs, Jr.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
