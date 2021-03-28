Margaret T. Garza
PORT LAVACA — Margaret Trevino Garza age 92 of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away peacefully with family by her side Monday, March 22, 2021. She was born December 4, 1928 in Refugio County, Texas to the late Federico Trevino and Hilaria Trevino.
Margaret was a sweet loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who loved traveling with her husband Leopoldo in their RV. They were married for 71 wonderful years when he passed last year. She loved music and sang with her sister Leonor when she was 15 years old on a radio station in Victoria, Texas. She will be missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her Daughter Amelia Hernandez (husband Ray); Son Ruben Garza, Sr. (wife Martha); Brother Manual Trevino (wife Minnie). She is also survived by 6 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10 am at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. A chapel service will begin at 11 am at the funeral home with Father James Dvorak officiating. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Gardens. Pallbearers will be Ray Hernandez, Ruben Garza Sr, Ruben Garza Jr, Leopold Jacob Garza, John Bradford III and Clamon Jacobs, Jr.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.