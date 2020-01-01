MARGARITA MACIAS VICTORIA - Margarita A. Macias, age 51, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born on October 29, 1968 in Corpus Christi to the late Juan Bernal and Victoria Martinez. She is survived by her Daughter; Ashley Nicole Macias (Benny) of Victoria, Sons; Peter John Macias Jr. (Felicia), Jacob Matthew Macias, Brian Anthony Macias, Adam Joshua Arredondo (Nicole) all of Victoria, Sisters; Consuelo Bernal, Sandra Saenz (Adrian) both of Rockwall, Rachel Artiaga (Sam) of Victoria, Patsy Arredondo (Paul), Teresa Bernal both of Longview, Brother; Miguel Hernandez (Maricela) of Victoria and 17 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Parents and Brothers; Senovio Hernandez and Ernesto Hernandez. Visitation will begin on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10am with a Rosary to be recited at 11am at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Church in Victoria at 1pm with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 2pm. Burial to follow at a later date. Pallbearers will be Miguel Hernandez, Peter Macias Jr., Israel Macias, Adrian Saenz, Paul Arredondo Jr. and Paul Arredondo III. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Ramos and Benny Flores. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.
