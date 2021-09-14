Margarita Mejia
VICTORIA — Margarita Mejia, 87, of Bakersfield, California, passed away on Sept., 10, 2021 in Port Lavaca. Born to Jose A. Mejia and wife Candelaria Mosqueda on December 30th, 1933.
Visitation took place from 4:00P.M. - 9:00P.M. on Mon., Sept., 13, 2021 with a Rosary Service at 7:00P.M. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 412 N. Main St. Victoria, Texas 77901
Funeral services will be held Tues., Sept., 14, 2021 at 10:00A.M. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Peter Oscos Amo officiating. Burial to follow at San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington, Texas.
Margarita, is preceded in death by her parents Jose A. Mejia and wife Candelaria. She is also preceded in death by her sisters; Josie Mejia, Connie Garcia, her twin sister Maria Mejia, John Mejia, Louis Mejia, Manuel Mejia, Albert Mejia, and Antonio “Tony” Mejia.
She is survived by her niece Yolanda Aguilar who grew up with her as sisters. Four great nephews; Salome, Ivan, Matthew, and Louis Aguilar and one great niece; Betsy Aguilar.
Pallbearers; Salome Aguilar, Matthew Aguilar, Louis Aguilar Sr., Salomon Reyes Jr., Eric Reyes, and Louis Aguilar Jr.
Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas (361) 573-2777.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Communication Corner: An open letter to white evangelicals (31)
- Letter: Open carry is to make one safe (16)
- Letter: Thank you, President Biden (8)
- Rep. Cloud talks to students at STJ visit (8)
- We live in Constant Turrmoil (7)
- Syndicated Column: A revival of horse sense? (7)
- Letter: Open carry of firearms is not meant to make our country great (6)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 6 (5)
- Letter: A person must have 'standing' to sue (3)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (1)
- Manuel Caballero III (1)
- Mary Maebeth Linney (1)
- Virginia is set to remove Richmond's Lee statue on Wednesday (1)
- Student photographer discovers passion in nature and sports (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.3:9-10; quote by Benjamin Franklin (1)
- William S. Vincent (1)
- Victoria residents escape the Labor Day heat in Patriot Park (1)
- Letter: A rating of President Biden's performance (2)
- Gonzales County Sheriff who died of COVID-19 remembered as 'gentle giant' (1)
- Kianna Stevens receives scholarship (1)
- Southside affordable housing development one step closer to being built (1)
- Do you feed stray kitties? (1)
- Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.