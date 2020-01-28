MARGE H. RODE VICTORIA - Marge Huddleston Rode passed away January 26, 2020 at the age of 92. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She was an active member at First English Lutheran Church, which she joined in 1946. She will be remembered as a loving Christian, a 'Pink Lady' and a most humble volunteer member of our community that she loved. Marge was born January 15, 1928 in Olivia, Texas to Bessie Huddleston (Hurst). She was raised by her grandparents, James Houston and Ella Huddleston in Olivia. Upon the death of her grandfather, Marge and her grandmother moved to Palacios. Marge began her career working at Camp Hulen until it closed. She and Nook moved to Victoria when they were offered jobs in Victoria, and Marge began working at the Lack's store. Sometime later Marge took a position at First Victoria National Bank for a number of years while Nook worked in the oil fields. Marge was very active at First English Lutheran Church where she was confirmed on December 29, 1946, converting from her Baptist upbringing. She chaired several committees including Education Planning and Study Committee, Hear Foundation Cake Walk (Chairman), Youth Commission, Board of Parish Education, President of the Lutheran Church Women, Stewardship Committee, Board of Congregational Life, Long Range Planning, 1988 Anniversary Committee and Board of Worship. She was also a member of the Esther Circle and "Choir Mother" for the Chancel Choir. Marge was in her late 20's when Citizens Hospital opened in 1957, and this young mother joined the auxiliary and found a way to give back to the community as a "Pink Lady." She served the organization as President from 1985-86, 1993-94 and 2009-10. From 1987 - 2017 she was a board member of the Texas Association of Healthcare volunteers, and served as State Board President from 2002-2003. Marge Rode Day was celebrated on October 26, 2010 when she had completed 50 years of service as a Pink Lady to the hospital. In 2017 she was honored for her 60 years and over 42,612 hours of service which included serving refreshments, to pushing a book and magazine cart, to pastoral care and finally to chairman of the Gift Shop from 1994-2017. Marge was also active in the Morning Study Club serving as President and Program Chairman, Club 20 and the API Auxiliary. Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Rode Hartman and her husband, Jim of Victoria; her son, Ronald Richard Rode and his wife, Lisa of Waelder; grandchildren, Kelly Henke and her husband, Keith; J. R. Hartman, Jr. and his wife, Amy, and Kari Halliburton and her husband, Jeremy, all of Victoria, and Chad Rode and his wife, Virginia of Pflugerville; great-grandchildren, Kyle and Katelinn Henke and Ethan and Ryan Hartman all of Victoria, Kinli and Emily Halliburton of Victoria and Austin, and Zoie and Alexander Rode of Pflugerville; her brother, Don Hurst and his wife, Carol of Paige, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members in addition to a multitude of friends. In addition to her mother, Bessie Huddleston Hurst, she was preceded in death by her husband, E. R. "Nook" Rode; grandparents, James Houston and Ella (Nina) Huddleston; sister, Patsy Christiansen; brothers, Charles "Buzz" Hurst, Wayne Hurst, Bill Hurst and Ron Hurst. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5 - 7 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. The Celebration of Life for Marge will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1 pm at First English Lutheran Church. Private burial was held. Pallbearers will be J. R. Hartman, Jr., grandson, Chad Rode, grandson, Keith Henke, grandson-in-law, Kyle Henke, great-grandson, Ethan Hartman, great-grandson, Ryan Hartman, great-grandson, Jeremy Halliburton, grandson-in-law, and Greg Domstead, "grandson." Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandchildren, Katelinn Henke, Kinli Halliburton, Emily Halliburton, Zoie Rode and Alexander Rode; caregivers, Kristie Cordova, Georgia Salazar, Mary Ann Ramirez, Norma Padierna, Patsy Ramirez and Cecelia Middleton; family friend and physician, Dr. John L. McNeill. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to HARTMAN STRONG in loving honor of her great-grandson, Ryan on his Leukemia journey, % Kelly Henke, 302 Kerh Blvd., Victoria, Texas, 77901; First English Lutheran Church, Elder Property Fund; 516 N. Main, Victoria, Texas, 77901; or Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave., Victoria, Texas, 77901. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com. "Love Life, Listen to Learn and Laugh Often."
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Voter fraud is real concern (6)
- Guest column: The world needs a decisive president (6)
- Letter: Choose life for the unborn (5)
- Letter: Reader shares views of presidential candidates (5)
- Victoria's City Council to hear update on safety project near H-E-B (3)
- Bloomington school district lacks documentation of Hurricane Harvey spending (3)
- Victoria County constable candidate failed to report former police chief's crimes (3)
- State finds evidence of UCC Seadrift discharging plastics into Victoria Barge Canal (3)
- Long walks, Walrus Ice Cream, lots of love: Happy anniversary (2)
- Guest column: Does age bring competence? (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.