Margie Evelyn Buchanan
PORT LAVACA — Margie Evelyn McBride Buchanan, 86 passed from this life peacefully, in her sleep, in Tupelo, Mississippi to be with our Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021. Margie was born June 12, 1935, in Cuero, Texas to the late Zedok & Ida McBride. She was raised in Cuero, Texas, and lived there until she married her sweetheart, Vernon Neale (Buck) Buchanan. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
After retirement from a long career with Southwestern Bell Telephone (now AT&T) in Cuero and General Telephone Company (now Verizon) in Port Lavaca, Margie’s primary focus was caring for her beloved family, especially her great-grandchildren. As time allowed, her favorite pastimes were spending time with her extended family, sewing and tending to her roses.
In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Neale (Buck) Buchanan, her daughter, Pamela S. Caylor, and several of her brothers and sisters.
Married for almost 60 years, she leaves behind her surviving children, Mike Buchanan, of Houston, and Becky Rollins (Dan) of Tupelo, Mississippi; grandchildren, Joel Caylor (Amber) of Port Lavaca, Melissa Caylor of Houston, J. D. Rollins of Houston and Kristin Rollins of Fort Worth; great-grandchildren, John, Emily and Kinley Caylor of Port Lavaca and Tucker and Trevor Caylor of Houston; and her sisters Ruth Ann Cowey of Marble Falls, Texas and Pat Brandt of Bandera, Texas.
A time of visitation will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Richardson Colonial Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Williams officiating. A service to celebrate Margie’s life will be held at 11:30 am at the same location. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joel Caylor, Danny Estes, John Franck, and J D Rollins. Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve Cowey, Dan Estes, Herman Morris, Frank Williams, and Charles Willoughby.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in her name to the Calhoun County Senior Citizens Center (2104 West Austin Street, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979), Friends of the Lee County Library (219 N Madison St., Tupelo, MS 38804), or the charity of your choice.
Known as Margie, Mern, and most importantly Granny, she lived up to those names in many ways in life, work, and family. After a short separation, she is now reunited with the love of her life, her sweet daughter and her brothers and sisters.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Party ‘purity’, electoral politics must stop: (8)
- Dozens rally outside Victoria hospital against paused COVID-19 vaccination mandates (4)
- Same Story Different Version (3)
- Sharon Dincans Steen (2)
- Anton John Mizera Jr. (1)
- Abbott guarantees Texas grid is ready for winter. Where have we heard that before? (1)
- Political cartoon for Dec. 5 (1)
- Syndicated column: Arbery Case: Three men who decided to play God (1)
- Do you prefer real or fake Christmas trees? (1)
- State Editorial: Resign, Craddick and Christian. Regulators misled about winter storm and failed to prevent another (1)
- Did you go to the Shiner-Refugio football game Thursday night? (1)
- Public library funds go toward the public good (1)
- Victoria City Council to move forward with establish Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (1)
- Gallery: Freedom Over Fear rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates (1)
- Rudy A. Briones (1)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Betting a Texas election on a weather forecast (1)
- Victoria native recognized as top of health care field (1)
Online Poll
Do you support Allen West for governor?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.