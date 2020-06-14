MARGIE MARTHA HOLST PALACIOS - Margie Martha Holst, 89, of Palacios, passed away on June 12, 2020. She was born March 5, 1931 in Needville, TX to the late Paul and Martha Guttenberger. She moved to Palacios with her family in 1948. She soon met her future husband, George Holst. They were married on July 20, 1951 at the First United Methodist Church. They had been married for 46 years when George died in 1997. Margie was a charter member of the pink ladies at Wagoner Hospital, a former member of the Alpha Club, Harmonie Club as well as Texas Industrial Vocational Club, City of Palacios Economic Development Corporation and the City of Palacios Infrastructure Committee. After she retired from Palacios ISD, she became a member of Matagorda County Retired Teachers. Margie was a cosmetology instructor at Victoria Beauty College for 10 years prior to becoming the cosmetology instructor at Palacios High School where she taught for 20 years. She proudly received her teacher certification from Texas A & M. She loved her work and took great pride in the successes of her students. She epitomized what a cosmetology instructor was by always being dressed to the nines and never going anywhere without her hair and makeup done. Her family was an important part of her life. She cared about her siblings as well as her nieces and nephews never missed a birthday or holiday celebration. Margie is preceded in death by her husband, parents and sisters; Ruby Micheletti and Ruth Williams and brother Al Guttenberger. Survivors include: God daughter and niece, Martha Anne Guttenberger Cashion of Bay City, her husband, Nathan and son, Cole. Sister: Pearlie Falks of Texas City, Brothers: Paul Guttenberger (Willene) of Houston, Bob Guttenberger (Louise) of Bay City, Nieces: Susy Edworthy of Houston, Nephews: Randy Guttenberger of Houston, Rick Guttenberger of Oklahoma, David Falks of Texas City and Jeff Guttenberger of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and sister- in- law Minnie Lee Collins of Ft. Worth. She also had a special caregiver, Marjory Johnson, her best friend - Lil Tyson as well as friends Myra Bhrlik and Neva Taylor. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M.to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Palacios. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 P.M. with the Reverend David Moreno officiating. Burial will follow at the Palacios Cemetery. The church requests that attendees please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church at PO Box 947, Palacios, TX 77465 or the Palacios Library at 326 Main Street. Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home. 361-972-2012
