Margie Mae Muenster
PORT LAVACA — Margie Mae Muenster went to be with the Lord September 16, 2022 at the age of 84. She was born March 4, 1938 to the late Louis and Millie Simecek.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 from 12:00 - 1:00 pm with a funeral service at 1:00 pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Immediately following the service a reception will be held in the Austin Room. Burial will be private.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Wilfred J. Muenster; brothers Marvin Simecek and George Simecek and numerous other loving family members.
She is survived by her daughter Debbie (James) Doughtie; son Larry (Marlene) Muenster; sisters Rita (Ron) Freytag, Helen Killen and Gladys Criste; grandchildren Ivy (Mike) Berry, Sydni Doughtie and Stevie Muenster and a great granddaughter Camryn Cumbie.
Margie was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She and her husband spent many years earning ribbons at the county fair for their vegetables and later were judges. She enjoyed bowling, Bingo and cooking. She was involved in the Catholic Daughters for many years.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
