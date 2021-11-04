Margree L. King
CUERO — Margree L. King of Cuero entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the age of 90. She was born to the late Richard and Mary Agnes Love Sr. on October 12, 1931 in Edgar, Texas.
Margree was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, a member of the Usher Board, and the Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her son Dennis Craig King; her daughter Vance Marie Heaslet; her brothers Robert Love, Eugene Love, and her sister Beaulah Campbell; 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Margree is preceded in death by her husband Forest C. King, her sons Richard Holli King, and Dale Rogers King; her daughter Paula Kaye King; her brothers Richard Love Jr., Sidney Love, and Joel Love; her sister Erma Lee Love; and her granddaughter Di’sha “D.D.” Misiano.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday November 4, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, Cuero, TX. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 400 Grant St, Cuero, TX with Rev. George N. Franklin officiating. Interment to follow at Pleasantville Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

