Margree L. King
CUERO — Margree L. King of Cuero entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the age of 90. She was born to the late Richard and Mary Agnes Love Sr. on October 12, 1931 in Edgar, Texas.
Margree was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, a member of the Usher Board, and the Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her son Dennis Craig King; her daughter Vance Marie Heaslet; her brothers Robert Love, Eugene Love, and her sister Beaulah Campbell; 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Margree is preceded in death by her husband Forest C. King, her sons Richard Holli King, and Dale Rogers King; her daughter Paula Kaye King; her brothers Richard Love Jr., Sidney Love, and Joel Love; her sister Erma Lee Love; and her granddaughter Di’sha “D.D.” Misiano.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday November 4, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, Cuero, TX. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 400 Grant St, Cuero, TX with Rev. George N. Franklin officiating. Interment to follow at Pleasantville Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Remember (13)
- Syndicated column: Condoleezza Rice and her message of equality (8)
- Unvaccinated police officers putting selves, public in danger (6)
- Voters split on Victoria school bonds, final results show (4)
- Guest column: Once upon a time (3)
- 3 die in Bloomington train accident (2)
- 12 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Crossroads (2)
- City of Victoria wants to create a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone. Here's everything you need to know. (2)
- Letter: VISD focus on preservation vs. replacement (2)
- Fall Spirit: Spooky Fortunes (1)
- RONALD "RONNIE" GRUNEWALD (1)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 26 (1)
- The Wall Street Journal on holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress (1)
- Rebecca Hough (1)
- Guest column: Part two: Remembering yesterday in Port Lavaca, Calhoun County (1)
- Officer shoots, injures 2 dogs after being attacked (1)
- City Council discuss independent audit of county appraisal district (1)
- Shiner nun who threw out first pitch during ALCS picks Astros in 7 (1)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 29 (1)
Online Poll
Did you vote?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.