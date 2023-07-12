Marguerite Light Arnot
VICTORIA — Marguerite Light Arnot Passed away on July 8th at the age of 97 and eleven months. Preceding her in death are her father and mother Robert Edward and Rosa Ownbey Light, as well as her brother R.E. Light and sister, Louise Hageman. Marguerite was born near Dennis, Texas on August 15th, 1925. She graduated from Lipan High School. She attended Duram Business College in Fort Worth, TWU, and graduated with a Master’s Degree in 1955. On May 19th, 1957 she married Roy Arnot in Jacksboro, TX. She retired from the teaching profession in 1987, after teaching for 26 years. In retirement she was on the board of Victoria Christian School and participated in many clubs and organizations. She served as President of Victoria County Retired Teachers and was a member of Decora Study Club and Phi Delta Kappa. She taught bible class at Mid Town Church of Christ where she was a member. More than anything, she was a loving and faithful Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. Marguerite is survived by her children, Jane (Larry) Deyton and Judy (Chris) Pustka; grandchildren, Garrett Gleaves, Jana (David) Baker, and Clark (McKenna) Pustka; great grandchildren Aubrey Baker and Wren Pustka. Memorials may be made to Victoria Christian School or the donor’s choice.
Friends and family will gather for visitation on Thursday, July 13, 2023 in Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US-87 North at 9:00 AM. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow in Memory Gardens.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.